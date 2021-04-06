House Democrats Propose Additional $547 Billion Legislation For Infrastructure Because The First Infrastructure Bill Really Didn't Cover Infrastructure

A group of key U.S. House Democrats was expected to introduce legislation on Friday to authorize $547 billion in additional spending over five years on surface transport, a plan that would mostly go to fixing existing U.S. roads and bridges and increase funding for passenger rail and transit.
 
House Transportation and Infrastructure Chairman Peter DeFazio said in a statement the proposal seizes on a "once-in-a-generation opportunity to move our transportation planning out of the 1950s and toward our clean energy future."

