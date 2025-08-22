House Oversight Committee Looks Into Fairness Of Hertz AI Scanning System

It’s no secret that Hertz has been under fire recently for its AI-powered damage scanner. The company says it helps them avoid charging the wrong person for damages. Customers complain that the system is too picky or gets things wrong altogether. The situation is now drawing the attention of Washington. A House Oversight committee wants detailed explanations about how the system work. The rental company partnered with Israeli tech company UVeye to use scanners that take a complete 360-degree picture of a car when it leaves and returns. Hertz says it’s trying to be objective about damages, but hasn’t answered our questions about whether it fixes the damage it charges customers for or not.



