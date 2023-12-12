House Pushes Bill That Will Prevent EPA From Forcing You Into An EV

With all the EV news that's broken out this year, it's pretty clear that switching to an electric future won't be a smooth ride. Now there's another bump on the road to electrification, a rather large one: a legislative pushback against electric vehicles, and specifically, opposition to emissions regulations that aim to phase out gas and diesel cars in the U.S. And it looks like this resistance might get even stronger as we head into the 2024 election season.



Last week, Republicans and five Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives passed the Choice In Automobile Retail Sales (CARS) Act with a 221-197 vote. The act aims to prevent the Environment Protection Agency (EPA) from implementing rules that would push America closer to an all-EV market over time—rules that the EPA said would improve air quality across the U.S., reduce the nation's carbon footprint, and significantly lower oil imports.





