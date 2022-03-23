House Speaker Pelosi Increases Tesla Holdings Prior To GigaBerlin Opening

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi seems to have confidence in Texas-based electric car maker Tesla as she recently exercised stock options to buy $2 million shares of the company.

A regulatory filing revealed Pelosi disclosed her husband’s purchase of more than $2 million in Tesla stock last week. A periodic transaction report of Pelosi’s purchase showed that she exercised 25 call options (2,500 shares) at a strike price of $500, worth about $2.2 million at the time. Pelosi digitally signed the transaction on March 21, 2022, right before the Giga Berlin event.

According to Forbes, the TSLA share purchase marks Pelosi’s biggest equity investments this year. Tesla stock has been steadily rising this month. In the last week of February, TSLA stock dipped a bit on March 6 to $795.35, around the time Tesla was expected to increase its vehicle prices.