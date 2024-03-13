Houston Cars And Coffee Event Bans All American Pony Cars - Labels Owners As Irresponsible

All Mustangs, Camaros, Chargers, and Challengers have been permanently banned from all coffee and cars events in Houston. The decision follows reckless demonstrations of bad driving manners on public roads following such meetings.

The organizers of the event first set a temporary ban on muscle cars back in November 2023 and were hoping that the decision would discourage the owners of such models, usually tempted to do burnouts, donuts, and revving on their way out after coffee and cars events.

However, the temporary ban was not enough, and it has just turned from "temporary" to "permanent." This means that modern Ford Mustangs, Dodge Chargers and Challengers, and Chevrolet Camaros will no longer be accepted in one of the largest weekly automotive gatherings in the US.