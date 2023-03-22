Houston Police Bust Street Racers Only To Challenge Them To A Legal Race On Saturday

A few street racers got busted in Texas recently but that didn’t stop them from trying to maintain a positive relationship with the very cops that caught them. Instead, they invited the Houston Police Department to race against them on a sanctioned dirt track. On Saturday we’ll find out which group has the better driving skills.
 
Last week, the city of Baytown was home to Texas 2K, a drag racing event held at Houston Raceway. Along with the legal competition a number of folks participate in unsanctioned and thus illegal street racing in the area. One such individual was Randy Seals who says that after winning a trio of street races, he was arrested by police.


