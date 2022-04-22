Houston Texan's Laremy Tunsil Pimps Out His Lamborghini Urus - Should He Have Left It Alone?

The football offensive tackle for National Football League’s Houston Texans does not have the kingtunsil social media nickname for nothing. He probably wants the crown to reach Lamborghini’s Urus and just enlisted San Diego-based Champion Motoring, the provider of exotics to athletes and other affluent connoisseurs, to help with the outrageous build.



Just in case one has never seen how Tunsil treats his rides, we can tell you that, unlike other VIPs that seek to flamboyantly stand out in any crowd (for both the right and wrongly colorful reasons), he seems to positively keep them as casually dark as possible. For example, we have seen two other rides provided by Champion Motoring. And while they were quite frankly the proverbial “worlds apart,” both still shared the same atmosphere.



