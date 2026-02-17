Houston We Have A Problem - Mercedes Recalls The EQB For The Third Time For Battery Fires

The Mercedes-Benz EQB electric crossover is being recalled for the third time in the United States because its high-voltage battery might catch fire due to an internal short circuit. In total, the automaker is recalling 11,895 EQB EVs sold in the U.S., some of which have already been part of two separate recalls for the same issue, but the fixes that were applied have not eliminated the issues, so now there’s a third recall. Last year, the German automaker started applying a software update to the affected vehicles, in the hopes that it would eliminate the root cause, which had not been discovered when the first battery-related recall was issued. However, after further analysis, the car company, along with China’s Farasis Energy, which manufactured the faulty batteries, found that the software fix didn’t actually eliminate the problem.



Read Article