How Are You Combating The High Cost Of Gas?

Agent009 submitted on 9/28/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:15:28 AM

Views : 446 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.jalopnik.com

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I remember when I got my driver's license and the first tank of gasoline I pumped into the tank of my 250,000-mile 1991 Pontiac Grand Prix SE cost just 96 cents per gallon. My parents paid me an allowance at the time for the work I did around the family farm at a rate of $20 per week. In addition to my minimum-wage job washing dishes at a local greasy spoon, I was practically rolling in cash for a 15-year-old. Now I'm forty, and I paid over $8 per gallon for diesel in California last week. That sub-dollar fuel didn't last very long, because the same things are true now as they were back then: there's a Republican president in office dropping bombs in another country, the value of the dollar is tanking, and there's a global economic crisis. 
 
 


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How Are You Combating The High Cost Of Gas?

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Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

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