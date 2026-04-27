How Bad Does Audi SUCK In the USA Right Now? YOU Be The Judge!

Listen up, luxury-car dreamers: Audi just dropped the most pathetic sales report since the DeLorean. In the first four months of 2026, the brand that once strutted around like Germany’s gift to American highways sold a grand total of… drumroll… 201 A8s. That’s it. Two-hundred-and-one full-size flagships. You could fit every single buyer in one high-school gym and still have room for the debate team.



But wait, it gets worse. Their shiny new electric saviors? A collective face-plant. Sixty-three e-tron GTs. Nine—yes, nine—Q6 e-tron Sportbacks. And a soul-crushing six Q4 e-tron Sportbacks. One lonely gas car and three EVs that together couldn’t out-sell a single Tesla refresh on a slow Tuesday. Meanwhile, Ford’s Mach-E—built in a factory that probably still has “Made in America” stickers on the walls—moved 4,600 units in the same stretch. Four thousand six hundred. Audi’s entire electric quartet got smoked by one blue-oval crossover like it owed them money.



Picture it: Some poor Audi dealer in Dallas is polishing the same A8 for the seventeenth straight weekend while the Ford lot across the street looks like a Black Friday riot. The e-tron GT? Gorgeous on paper, invisible on the road. The Q6 Sportback? So exclusive only nine Americans have seen one in the wild—and half of them probably thought it was a Porsche that lost a bet.



This isn’t a “soft market.” This is Audi getting absolutely bodied in the one country that still buys luxury German metal like it’s going out of style—except apparently it already has. While BMW and Mercedes are still moving metal, Audi’s out here treating the U.S. like a clearance rack nobody visits. Overpriced, overcomplicated, and now officially under-loved.



The four rings used to mean “quattro, baby.” Right now they might as well stand for “Quite Underwhelming Results, Really.” Dealerships are quieter than a library after hours. Service bays are probably hosting tumbleweeds. And somewhere in Ingolstadt, a marketing exec is staring at these numbers wondering if they should just rebadge the whole lineup as “Volkswagen—But Make It Sad.”



So yeah… how bad does Audi suck in the USA right now?



You be the judge. But if you’re still shopping one, bring a friend. You’ll need someone to talk to while you wait four months for the next customer to show up.



















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??????????: ???? ???? ???? ????? ?? ??? ?? ?????????? ???? ?????? pic.twitter.com/4HfgHooCU7 — ??? ????? | ?????? (@omar2drive) April 27, 2026



