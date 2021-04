Yes, we are going to talk about The Grille. And we’re going to apply science and some amateur-hour maths.

Three months in, apart from one bloke gurning a grimacing face at me in a supermarket car park as if to say “you think THAT is good-looking enough to have bought one? Deary me, mate”, The Grille has made no difference to the day-to-day experience of living with the new BMW 4 Series. The Grille has not ruined my life.