How Can A Golf GTI Edition 50 Beat A Manual Civic Type R To 140 MPH By More Than 5 Seconds?

Accomplished drivers can often match those engine revs perfectly when manually selecting a gear. They may even heel-and-toe to make sure each shift of the stick is as perfectly timed as humanly possible. But technology is so advanced today that automatic machines are often far more efficient, which can make quite a difference in a modern performance car.

For example, the DSG in the new Volkswagen Golf GTI Edition 50 helps propel that car to 140 mph – 5.2 seconds faster than a Honda Civic Type R. And that's despite the two FWD hot hatches having remarkably similar power.