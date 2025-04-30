How Close Are You To Buying An EV?

The introduction of the new Slate electric pickup, an EV that could cost you as little as $20,000 after incentives (but before taxes), is all the confirmation you need that the era of the electric car is finally here. One of the biggest stumbling blocks in widespread adoption has been the price. Now that you can buy an EV for less than a new Nissan Sentra, it's a lot easier to buy into the promise of the battery-powered car. But, price was only one of the biggest stumbling blocks. The other is infrastructure. We don't need to tell you that it's easier, and cheaper, to charge your car in some states than it is in others, but a recent study from Payless Power puts the whole thing into perspective with some hard numbers to show us just what we're dealing with.



Read Article