How Close Are You To Buying An EV?

Agent009 submitted on 4/30/2025 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:46:36 AM

Views : 356 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: carbuzz.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

The introduction of the new Slate electric pickup, an EV that could cost you as little as $20,000 after incentives (but before taxes), is all the confirmation you need that the era of the electric car is finally here. One of the biggest stumbling blocks in widespread adoption has been the price. Now that you can buy an EV for less than a new Nissan Sentra, it's a lot easier to buy into the promise of the battery-powered car.
 
But, price was only one of the biggest stumbling blocks. The other is infrastructure. We don't need to tell you that it's easier, and cheaper, to charge your car in some states than it is in others, but a recent study from Payless Power puts the whole thing into perspective with some hard numbers to show us just what we're dealing with.


Read Article


How Close Are You To Buying An EV?

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)