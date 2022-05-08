How Come China's Ford Explorer Is More Premium Than We Can Get In The US?

Outside of North America, China is the largest market for the Ford Explorer where the midsize SUV's spacious interior and strong powertrains have found favor with customers. While the 2023 Explorer hasn't yet been released in the USA, the Chinese-spec model has just been shown by the automaker. Some of the bold styling updates were leaked almost a year ago, but now we have a clearer look at the updated Explorer. Besides the styling enhancements, the Chinese Explorer is also receiving a huge interior tech update with one of the largest touchscreens available in any new vehicle.



