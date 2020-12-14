How Could A Hellcat Powered Minivan Shake Up The Market?

In recent years, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has fitted its 6. 2-liter supercharged Hellcat V8 into the likes of the Dodge Durango, Jeep Grand Cherokee, and the Ram 1500 pickup. So, how about putting it to the Chrysler Pacifica as well?

The car manufacturer itself has previously toyed with the idea as, back in 2016, FCA’s own Ralph Gilles sketched out a Hellcat-variant of the Pacifica minivan. Sadly, such a vehicle has yet to happen, but that hasn’t stopped Abimelec Design from imagining what a Pacifica Hellcat might look like.