BMW has touted themselves as “The Ultimate Driving Machine” for decades. But do you know the real origin story? The term was coined in 1974 – now over 50 years ago – and has proven to be uncannily enduring. The tagline helped propel BMW to the forefront of their segment throughout the 1980s and further established the brand’s reputation apart from competitors like Jaguar and Mercedes. Today, it’s difficult to imagine a world without it.



