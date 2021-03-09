How Did Ford Get Caught Off Guard About The Demand For The Mach E GTS

Regardless of what you think about the Mustang Mach-E, it has been a fantastic foray into electrification for Ford. And by the looks of it, the upcoming performance trim, the Mach-E GT, is lining up to be another speedy hit. In fact, demand for the electrified pony car SUV has been so strong that it even surprised the highest of ranks at the Blue Oval. Speaking to our own Kyle Cheromcha at Monterey Car Week, Ford CEO Jim Farley reflected on the launch of the Mach-E as a whole, admitting that the automaker simply wasn't ready for the interest in the maxed-out trim because it set up a reservation system too late in the game. A couple of years ago, that might not have been an issue. But in these times of supply shortages and crunches, it led to some production headaches.



Read Article