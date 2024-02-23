How Did GM Blow The Biggest Technological Push In It's History?

By early 2024, General Motors was to have had half a dozen electric vehicles selling in volume, all using the next-generation Ultium architecture it unveiled at “EV Day” in March 2020. That list includes the Chevrolet Silverado EV, Blazer EV, and Equinox EV; the Cadillac Lyriq; and the GMC Hummer EV in two versions. This expansive rollout of new EVs was to put GM on a course to, as The New York Times put it in 2022, “challenge Tesla for the lead in EV sales before the end of the decade.” Yet, by last December, they were all selling at minimal rates or outright unavailable. One model has been under a stop-sale order for months. Others are severely behind schedule. While many traditional and startup automakers are struggling with the EV transition, GM’s electric future seems especially stalled right now.



