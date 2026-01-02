How Did The Kia Telluride Rise To Be One Of America's Favorite SUVs?

The Kia Telluride arrived in 2020, in a segment that was already crowded. How was it going to stay afloat among a segment where the Hyundai Palisade, the Honda Pilot, and the Toyota Grand Highlander had been making the rules for ages? Well, somehow, the underdog made it and is one of America's top favorite family SUVs. Positioned above the Sorento and below the Carnival, at the top of Kia's SUV lineup, the Telluride has a few aces up its sleeve: it's spacious with room for up to eight occupants, has a premium feel and generous cargo space, features innovative tech and advanced safety features, and we must admit, it doesn't look bad at all. All these factors make it a top-tier product in the segment.



