Everyone is in this game for one reason and one reason only: to make money. And guess where they’re making it from? That’s right, from new car buyers. One might think that as a result, companies would be more open to listening to what their clients want. But most of them aren’t. And that’s why we now have some quirky designs when it comes to certain automakers, not mention screen-filled interiors, fewer physical controls, and lots of plastic. Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you know that there is no major difference anymore between mainstream and premium cars. And the line becomes almost invisible when you opt for range-topping versions of the former, as leather upholstery, even if it may be fake, or artificial as companies like to call it, some cool trim, and additional gizmos tend to trick the eye into thinking that companies such as Mazda, Toyota, Peugeot, Renault, and so on have entered the premium game.



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