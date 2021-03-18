How Disappointed Would You Be If The Apple Car Turned Out To Be A Minivan?

Talks about an upcoming Apple car have been around since 2015, but up until now, we haven't seen any design study floating around. Not that we're surprised since Cupertino's really protective about anything they're working on.

With that said, Turkish professional automotive designer and avid Motor1.com reader, Emre Husmen, shared with us his latest project – the Apple iV (ai-vee) Concept. And yes, it's what he imagines the Apple car would be, shared in a series of conceptual renderings via his Behance page.