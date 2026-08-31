How Do Britians Luxury Brands Survive In A Market Owned By The Chinese?

August is supposed to be the silly season. Traditionally, it’s the month when nothing much happens in the automotive business, because some manufacturers, especially those in mainland Europe, pretty much shut down for a few weeks.

But try telling the hard-working folk at several – not all – of Britain’s most prestigious luxury and sports car companies that August is about unwinding.

As we’ve been reporting in recent weeks, the likes of Aston Martin, Bentley, Gordon Murray Automotive, Lotus and McLaren have all been strutting their stuff on the national and international automotive stage.