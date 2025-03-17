How Do You Feel About Roundabouts?

Most people probably haven’t heard of the City of Green, Ohio, but this small town in the northeast part of the state is suddenly getting attention for something you might not expect: roundabouts. Yes, roundabouts. While they might seem like a relatively mundane feature of road design, these circular intersections have actually helped the city land a national award. By slowing traffic down and keeping things moving smoothly, roundabouts have dramatically reduced the serious accidents that typically occur at traditional intersections. And in a town of around 28,000 residents where congestion was a growing problem, adding more roundabouts has had a noticeable impact. Not only have they improved safety for both drivers and pedestrians, but they’ve also saved the city money on infrastructure costs.



