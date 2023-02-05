How Do You Feel About Tesla's Dynamic Pricing Strategy?

Tesla's pricing strategy became an enigma in the past months as vehicle pricing dropped and raised seemingly without reason. In the latest move, Tesla hiked the Model 3 and Model Y prices across many regions. The change is interesting, considering the burgeoning Model 3 inventories. Production has always been a problem throughout Tesla's history, with customers waiting months to get their electric vehicles. In the past half a year or so, things have changed, and demand has come into focus as Tesla's inventory is building with unsold cars. Most are Model 3 and Model X, although Model S numbers are also rising. People were expecting some price adjustments, but Tesla chose to go nuclear on prices on January 12. Since then, everybody has talked about a price war, with some trying to connect the dots between the price cuts and the growing inventory.



