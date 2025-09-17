How Do You Spend Your Time At The EV Charging Station?

What happens when you drive a Tesla but can’t plug in at home? One TikTok creator decided to find out—spending an entire year relying exclusively on public chargers. The final tally? Thousands of dollars, hundreds of hours, and a flood of hot takes in the comments.

For city dwellers, renters or road-trippers considering an EV lifestyle, the clip sparked a pressing question: Is skipping a home charger really worth it?

Tesla Model 3 owner Jay (@juiceee3e) clearly is having second and possibly third thoughts about becoming an electric vehicle driver, based on his viral slideshow. The caption spells out his concerns, explaining that he was told he’d save money on fuel, but his 12-month charging data shows he spent $3,589 to keep the vehicle charged and running.