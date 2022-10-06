How Does A Tesla Go From Parking To This In Seconds?

Tesla vehicles have proven countless times that even though they may not have the best panel gaps, when they are involved in a serious crash, they give their occupants one of the best chances of survival in the industry. The safety of its vehicles is perhaps one of Tesla’s greatest achievements and it was proven once again recently when a Model Y driver apparently had a seizure behind the wheel and ended up in a forest. According to Black Lake Towing, a company that assisted with the recovery of the vehicle, it was in a parking lot that was not surrounded by railing and its driver must have unwillingly pressed the go pedal, possibly due to a medical emergency. The Tesla apparently sped across the parking lot then into the air, since the land actually sloped away once outside the bounds of the parking lot. That’s why the vehicle you see in the photos is lying on its side among some trees, slightly submerged, with not a panel left intact.



