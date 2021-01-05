How Does Someone DO THIS? Were They Teaching Their Car How To POLE DANCE?

Agent001 submitted on 5/1/2021 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 10:28:42 PM
Views : 250 | Category: Spy News | Source: www.autospies.com
So they hit the pole really hard breaking it in half the bottom section is under the car, the top section flipped and came down through the windscreen and took the driver out of the gene pool?Have you ever seen anything quite like this????????? pic.twitter.com/SlvOEQylFq— ??1???????????????? new account???? (@Bertie23574627) April 30, 2021
???????? pic.twitter.com/SlvOEQylFq— ??1???????????????? new account???? (@Bertie23574627) April 30, 2021
???????? pic.twitter.com/SlvOEQylFq
"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."— Agent001 (View Profile)
"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."
— Agent001 (View Profile)
AutoSpies presents the best Auto Show Photos, Automotive Videos, Car Reviews and Hot Rides. Paris Motor Show
More photo galleries
More latest news