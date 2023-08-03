How Does THIS Happen? Nissan Recalls Over 1000 Ariya Electric Vehicles For Steering Wheels That Fall Off

Nissan has issued a safety recall for 1,063 units of its Ariya crossover vehicles produced to US specifications for MY23 due to a missing steering wheel center bolt. The recall came after a dealer employee reported a loose steering wheel on a brand-new Ariya crossover on January 30th. Upon investigation, the dealer discovered that there was no steering wheel center bolt at all. Another report was received on February 8th from a different retailer, again involving a brand-new Ariya with the steering wheel center bolt missing. Both vehicles had undergone a port modification to replace the steering wheel due to a quality-related issue. The subsequent investigation revealed that the original steering wheel had been replaced by a technician who either used too little torque for the steering wheel bolt or forgot to install it, resulting in a missing bolt. Nissan instructed its dealers on February 11th to inspect all 418 vehicles in stock, and one additional vehicle was identified with a loose steering wheel, prompting the safety recall. The affected population features build dates ranging between June 21st, 2022, and October 21st, 2022. Dealers nationwide have been instructed to replace the steering wheel bolt, which takes a little under an hour, according to Nissan. Affected owners will be notified by first-class mail no later than March 30th. The Ariya crossover is Nissan's second electric vehicle sold in the US, following the Leaf hatchback. Despite being a compact, it plays in a different league, with the most affordable spec available for $43,190 excluding taxes and the federal tax credit, compared to $28,040 for the Leaf hatchback. The Ariya comes with standard features, including leatherette seats, heated front seats, a leather-wrapped heated steering wheel, and a head-up display.



Read Article