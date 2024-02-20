How Fast Are Todays EVs? Well Here Is The Definitive Answer

Brisk acceleration is one of the signature features of electric cars. They are not only very quick, but the acceleration itself is smooth and quiet. In today's post, we'll take a look at a list of 0 to 60 mph (96.5 km/h) acceleration times, official or estimated by the manufacturers, for U.S.-market battery-electric vehicles. There are more than 300 individual configurations on sale, including different battery sizes, ranges, powertrain setups, and wheels, out of which we collected 0-60 mph numbers for about 250 configurations. Not all manufacturers list acceleration times for all their models or versions, but the chart is as comprehensive as we could make it.



