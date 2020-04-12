How Good Is The EPA At Calculating EV Range?

How far an electric vehicle goes on a single charge depends on a lot of factors, including speed, temperature, topography, and other traffic conditions. This is why government-backed range ratings like the EPA and WLTP use are really just an estimate of what an EV owner can expect in a combination of city and highway driving in mostly favorable, albeit not ideal, ambient temperatures.

The real world is entirely different, though, which is why InsideEVs conducts its own EV range tests at a constant speed of 70 miles per hour.