How Green Is That? Hertz To Use Proceeds From Dumping EVs To Buy Gas Powered Vehicles

Hertz announced that it will invest some of the proceeds from selling its Tesla vehicles back into internal combustion engine vehicles.

Back in 2021, Hertz announced an important effort to electrify its fleet of rental cars, led by a massive purchase of 100,000 Tesla Model 3 vehicles. More recently, the company added Model Y vehicles to the order.

The rental company’s Tesla fleet has been growing over the last few years, and it reported that Tesla vehicles are increasing Hertz’s customer satisfaction.


