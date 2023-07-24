How Important Is Depreciation In Your Decision To Buy A Vehicle?

According to the dictionary, ‘resale value’ is simply the monetary value of a product at a time in the future when it is sold again, following your original purchase. It applies to just about any type of asset that can be bought and then resold, such as cars, boats and even homes, obviously. But how can we make sure that we’ll never get seriously impacted by it? Well, keep reading. Each time you resell something, that asset’s value is going to be altered, and will change accordingly, based on its age, condition, its place within the market and the market itself. Also, different markets perform differently, meaning you won’t find many parallels between the automotive market and the housing market.



