How Long Can Federal Tax Incentives Support The EV Market?

Germany, the country that’s home to several car manufacturers and the famous no-speed-limit Autobahn, will prematurely end its subsidy scheme for people who want to buy a new electric car.



The program, which offered €6,750 or roughly $7,400 for anyone who bought a new battery electric vehicle (BEV) or fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV) with a price tag under €40,000 ($43,900) was supposed to last until the end of 2023 and continue in one form or another in 2024, but that won’t happen anymore.



According to the German publication Handelsblatt, the country that’s home to BMW, Porsche, Volkswagen, and more, decided to put the brakes on any form of EV-buying subsidy basically overnight. But this is just one case where a government decided to just throw incentives out the window.





