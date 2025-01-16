How Long Can Toyota Avoid Building EVs?

The future of driving is electric. Everyone in the automotive industry knows this, even if they can't always admit it openly. But you don't need to be some engineer or strategy lead or highly-paid consultant to know where the roadblocks are: high battery costs make the cars too expensive, the charging infrastructure isn't everywhere yet and modern battery chemistries put limits on how far people can drive. 
 
That's the obvious stuff. The other, less-known part of the equation is how cars are built, including to mitigate some of those roadblocks. And that's where the company that once hit reset on modern car manufacturing is struggling as much as anyone.  


