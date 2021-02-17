How Long Until Tesla Eclipses BMW And Mercedes In The US Luxury Car Race?

Mercedes and BMW have an annual contest in the U.S. in which they try to best each other in sales, because Cadillac is a sadness and the Germans — including Audi — have been on top for years now, in addition to Lexus. But it’s true also that Tesla is beginning to pose its own threat in the luxury race. The simple fact is that Tesla is American luxury now. Cadillac delivered 129,495 cars in the U.S. last year, down 17 percent from 2019; Lincoln delivered 105,410 in the U.S. last year, down over six percent from 2019. And while Tesla only gives global sales figures, Experian crunched some registration data to conclude that over 200,000 Teslas were registered in the U.S. in 2020 — the actual sales number is likely around the same, or slightly lower.



Read Article