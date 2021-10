Over the last few years, we heard that Volkswagen Group will be able to catch and overtake Tesla in terms of all-electric car sales, thanks to its bold push by multiple brands (including Volkswagen, Audi, Porsche, Skoda, SEAT).

Having multiple brands, plants, several new platforms, including the MEB and many new electric car models should allow VW Group to significantly increase BEV sales - that's the argument, at least. Let's crunch some numbers and see.