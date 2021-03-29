How Long Will It Take Until Until Public Officials Start Getting OUTRAGED About Icing?

Charging infrastructure is growing, but it takes a relatively long time to charge an EV, and there aren't always charging spots readily available. This is due in part to gas car owners ICE-ing, which apparently some think is a funny trick to pull on EV owners. ICE-ing is a made-up term that applies to gas car owners parking in EV charging spots. Sometimes it's unintentional, but oftentimes that's not the case. The sad part here is there's not really a whole lot an electric car owner can do about it, aside from confronting the gas car owners, which is probably not the best idea. We'd hate to see an ICE-ing situation lead to violence, and if we did, it wouldn't be the first time.



