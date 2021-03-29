How Long Will It Take Until Until Public Officials Start Getting OUTRAGED About Icing?

Agent009 submitted on 3/29/2021 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 11:46:26 AM

Views : 460 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: insideevs.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Charging infrastructure is growing, but it takes a relatively long time to charge an EV, and there aren't always charging spots readily available. This is due in part to gas car owners ICE-ing, which apparently some think is a funny trick to pull on EV owners.

ICE-ing is a made-up term that applies to gas car owners parking in EV charging spots. Sometimes it's unintentional, but oftentimes that's not the case. The sad part here is there's not really a whole lot an electric car owner can do about it, aside from confronting the gas car owners, which is probably not the best idea. We'd hate to see an ICE-ing situation lead to violence, and if we did, it wouldn't be the first time.



Read Article


How Long Will It Take Until Until Public Officials Start Getting OUTRAGED About Icing?

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)