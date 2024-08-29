How Long Will That Last? Cadillac Has No Plans For Hybrids In Electrification Push

While Cadillac has unveiled a slew of electric vehicles in recent months (such as the Lyriq), General Motors has said it plans to introduce plug-in hybrids by 2027, to cater to customers who aren't quite ready to go all-electric. But it seems Cadillac won't be embracing hybrids, with Brandon Vivian, Executive Chief Engineer at GM, telling Australia's Drive that the luxury automaker won't be heading down the hybrid route. "Not for Cadillac's future. We're really focused on being the tip of the spear for General Motors on electric. I think there's a balanced approach that you may see in other brands, but for us, we are really focused on either incredible [internal combustion] performance or incredible electric," said Vivian. Instead, the jewel in GM's crown will focus on all-electric or pure combustion-engined cars, but it's clear that the former is where the brand is leaning more.



