How Many Cars Are There On Earth?

Agent009 submitted on 10/18/2023 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 9:45:29 AM

Views : 390 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.thedrive.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

They say money makes the world go round, but I have a sneaking suspicion that cars are actually doing the job. The number of vehicles on roads around the globe has skyrocketed over the past two decades despite a global pandemic and two recessions. So exactly how many cars are in the world?
 
Just 14 years ago, the number was estimated to be in the millions. Over that stretch of time, though, vehicle production has increased significantly, as has overall vehicle reliability. That has resulted in a lot more cars on the road, both new and old.
 


Read Article


How Many Cars Are There On Earth?

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)