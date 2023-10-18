How Many Cars Are There On Earth?

They say money makes the world go round, but I have a sneaking suspicion that cars are actually doing the job. The number of vehicles on roads around the globe has skyrocketed over the past two decades despite a global pandemic and two recessions. So exactly how many cars are in the world? Just 14 years ago, the number was estimated to be in the millions. Over that stretch of time, though, vehicle production has increased significantly, as has overall vehicle reliability. That has resulted in a lot more cars on the road, both new and old.



Read Article