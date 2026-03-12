How Much Are Gas Prices Hurting Your Wallet?

Gas prices. Given recent events, they have been a topic on everyone's minds as rising oil prices cause gasoline prices to rise across the United States and around the world. While we won't dive into the intricacies of why costs have spiked recently or how prices are set locally or at the oil barrel level, we wanted to explain how these changes will impact the average car owner and their wallets. Though drivers tend to complain about even a modest increase in their fuel cost, it may not affect your budget as much as you may think. To demonstrate how much the latest gas price increases actually cost drivers, we took a look at two popular vehicles in the US: the 2026 Ford F-150 and the 2026 Toyota Camry. The former is the best-selling pickup truck (and vehicle of any kind) in the US, and the latter is the best-selling non-truck or SUV. We chose the F-150 with its 5.0-liter V8 engine to show a traditional truck option, and the Camry in its SE/XLE/XLE trims, since they make up the bulk of sales. The contrast between these two vehicles demonstrates how your personal choice plays a major role in how gas prices impact your wallet.



Read Article