How Much LOWER Can Chicago SINK? Outrageous INJUSTICE! Teens Get Misdemeanor Charges After Killing Infant In Stolen Car Crash!

The news that teens who crashed a stolen car, resulting in the death of an infant, will only face misdemeanor charges is shocking and disheartening. The loss of a young life is devastating, and it is difficult to understand how the perpetrators will only face minor consequences for their actions.



The justice system exists to ensure that individuals are held accountable for their actions and that justice is served for victims and their families. In this case, it appears that justice has not been served.







Teens face only misdemeanor charges after crashing stolen car, killing infant in Chicago https://t.co/pzEQVvOloG pic.twitter.com/g5wjwAmSyf — New York Post (@nypost) April 24, 2023



