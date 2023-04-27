How Much Would You Pay For A Gallon Of E-Fuel To Keep Your ICE Vehicle Running?

The combustion engine has been handed a lifeline. The European law demanding all new cars sold from 2035 produce no emissions, effectively killing off ICE cars, has been modified to provide an exemption for cars running on synthetic fuels.

Cars running on these e-fuels still produce tailpipe emissions, but the fuel is considered climate carbon neutral because carbon is consumed in the production process. The exemption means the likes of BMW, Porsche, Ferrari and Lamborghini will all be able to sell traditional high performance ICE vehicles in Europe to those willing to pay handsomely for the privilege.