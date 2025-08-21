How Often Do You Switch Drive Modes In Your Car?

Almost every modern car has multiple drive modes. Specialized cars get granular; a Toyota 4Runner has multiple off-road traction modes, while a super sports car like a McLaren has specific engine and handling modes. Even your daily driver probably has an “eco” and “sport” button. My question is—are you guys using them?

In my current fleet of nine vehicles, counting ranch rigs, only one has drive modes—my 2017 BMW 330 wagon. It starts in Comfort by default, then can be toggled to EcoPro, Sport, or Sport+ with a rocker switch on the center console.

I don’t use them all on every single drive, but I do use them quite often.