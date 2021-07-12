How Safe Is Autopilot? How About 1 Crash For Every 4.41 Million Miles Traveled

In light of Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s response to Kim Paquette about how safe Tesla vehicles are, I wanted to share a quick comparison between Tesla’s data and overall auto accident data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. We have not reported on the latest safety update from the company.

In response to Kim, who is a Tesla FSD beta tester, Elon Musk shared Tesla’s latest accident stats, which go through Q2 2021. Kim noted that, on average, there are 35,000 traffic deaths on US roads due to human error, yet the mainstream media (major media outlets) would have you believe that 94% of these are due to Elon Musk.