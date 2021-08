A bit of a misnomer, actually. But, considering that the anatomically accurate saying would be ‘left bit of your right foot and right bit of your right foot’, you can see why the heel-and-toe adage stuck. Put simply, it’s a way to avoid the traditionally jerky feeling as you change down gears in a manual car by revving the engine to match engine speed and road speed. Put altogether too simply, it is a thing you do in your car to drive it good-er.



Read Article