How To Wreck A Brand's MYSTIQUE. Let Joe Biden Take The Wheel. And, Did He Send A Message To Musk By NOT Inviting Him?

President Joe Biden took a hybrid Jeep Wrangler for a spin around the South Lawn of the White House – as he touted new battery technology going into the electric fleet. 

'Have you guys driven an electric vehicle?' the president asked a group of reporters after he completed his circuit. 'You don’t hear a thing,' he said. 



3 Questions and some answers...

1. Who really wants an electric Wrangler?
2. How many people will buy one now that Biden likes it? ZERO.
3. WHY was Elon Musk mysteriously NOT invited? Rumor is he was BLACKBALLED because Tesla ISN'T a union shop.


