How Well Does A Rental Tesla Hold Up After 19,000 Miles? Not A Good As You Would Think

We recently spent the day with a Tesla Model S Plaid to give you all a comprehensive review of what it’s like being behind the wheel of this tri-motor electric muscle sedan. Many things about it were impressive: the acceleration, stellar tech and great range. There were a handful of negatives, too, but here we’re going to focus on how the Plaid’s interior has held up over its 19,000-plus miles. The most obvious problem was staring us in the face right after opening the door. Tesla’s yoke steering device looked like it had been attacked by a wild animal. Its covering was worn and stripped away on both sides of the yoke’s vertical bars, leaving the somewhat uncomfortable bare yoke below it. Yeah, this looks bad, bad.



