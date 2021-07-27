How Well Does That New Tesla Model 3 You Bought SWIM?

Over the last few weeks, we've watched harrowing footage of floods turning streets into raging rivers. A couple of weeks ago in Arizona, flash floods swept away a Toyota Prius, while devastating floods in Germany submerged Porsches underwater at a dealership. These conditions are making driving conditions extremely challenging. To be clear, we don't advise charging through flood water unless you're driving a vehicle with a high wading depth like a Land Rover Defender.

As we've seen before, attempting to drive through a flood in an unsuitable car can end in disaster as flood water can cause serious damage under the hood and in the cabin. In China, however, it turns out the best car for wading through deep floods is not an SUV, but an electric Tesla Model 3 sedan.



