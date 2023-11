How do you define what makes an Audi RS so, well, ‘RS’? What is it that elevates it head-and-shoulders above the rest of its siblings within each model’s line-up?



Is it the RS name and heritage? After all, RS stands for ‘RennSport’ or ‘race sport’, evoking Audi’s long-standing philosophy of using its extensive (and hugely successful) wealth of race experience and track-based development to craft and hone ever-better road cars that set ever-higher benchmarks for excitement?





Read Article