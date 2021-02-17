How Will This Do? Team Will Run A 2021 Indy Car In This Year's Peaks Peak International Hill Climb

Agent009 submitted on 2/17/2021 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 11:14:45 AM

Views : 422 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.thedrive.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

While we chatted with Travis Pastrana back in 2018, he told us of a rumor he heard that a Formula 1 team could race at the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb. Obviously, that never quite panned out, but entering a top-level open-wheel race car in the world's most extreme hill climb appears to have been on more than a couple of minds. Over the weekend, Pikes Peak's organizers released the entry list for this year's 2021 race, which features an eye-catching entry: IndyCar driver J.R. Hildebrand in a 2021 Dallara DW12—a current IndyCar.

Read Article


How Will This Do? Team Will Run A 2021 Indy Car In This Year's Peaks Peak International Hill Climb

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)