How Will This Do? Team Will Run A 2021 Indy Car In This Year's Peaks Peak International Hill Climb

While we chatted with Travis Pastrana back in 2018, he told us of a rumor he heard that a Formula 1 team could race at the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb. Obviously, that never quite panned out, but entering a top-level open-wheel race car in the world's most extreme hill climb appears to have been on more than a couple of minds. Over the weekend, Pikes Peak's organizers released the entry list for this year's 2021 race, which features an eye-catching entry: IndyCar driver J.R. Hildebrand in a 2021 Dallara DW12—a current IndyCar.



Read Article